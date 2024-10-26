Vidya Balan says Urvashi is her all-time favourite comedy actor

Actor Vidya Balan who will soon be reprising her role in Anees Bazmee's upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' was all praise for actor Urvashi, known for ability to essay comedy roles with elan. The actor, in an interview with Rekha Menon, spoke about the lack of comedy roles for women in Bollywood. “They don't write comedy roles for women in Hindi cinema. Here (Malayalam), you have Urvashi chechi. She is my all time favourite. Then, there is Sridevi. I haven't watched anyone else do comedy now lately, but whenever I think about comedy, I remember these actors,” she said.

Vidya Balan's quirky posts on social media are also viral. “I am dying to do comedy roles and so I use this as my medium,” she said. She also spoke of other actors, including Fahadh Faasil and Basil Joseph in Malayalam cinema.“I love the work Fahadh is doing. Actually so many of them. There is Basil Joseph. I also like Anna Ben as an actor,” she said. On what will make her say yes to a Malayalam film, the actor said, “It has to be a good role for me,” she said. Vidya Balan was last seen in 'Neeyat' and 'Do Aur Do Pyaar,' will play Manjulika in the latest sequel of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.