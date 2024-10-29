Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita make first public appearance together at star-studded ANR event

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya recently made their first public appearance together after their recent engagement. On October 28, the couple joined Naga Chaitanya's family to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Telugu cinema legend Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), who is also the father of superstar Nagarjuna.

The event was a significant occasion for the family, highlighted by the presentation of the ANR National Award, established by the Akkineni International Foundation. Actor Chiranjeevi received this honour, with Amitabh Bachchan there to present the award.

In a touching moment, Chiranjeevi showed his respect by folding his hands and touching Big B’s feet as he accepted the accolade. A video from the event even captured Amitabh Bachchan honouring Chiranjeevi's mother, Anjana Devi, in a similar gesture.

Amidst all this celebration, rumours are swirling that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita may tie the knot in the first week of December. However, details regarding the wedding date and venue have yet to be officially announced, leaving fans eager for more information.