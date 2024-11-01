New AMMA executive committee soon: Suresh Gopi

Union minister and actor Suresh Gopi said a new executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) will be formed immediately. Suresh Gopi, who arrived in Kochi to attend the Kerala Piravi celebrations organised by AMMA, said he contacted former AMMA president Mohanlal, from the association's office in Kochi. This is AMMA's first public event after the executive committee was dissolved on August 27.

An ad-hoc panel is currently managing the temporary arrangements for AMMA. The AMMA executive committee was dissolved after several allegations of sexual assault were raised against its prominent members, including former general secretary Siddique. The Hema Commission report, which was published in August, shed light on the rampant sexual abuse within the Malayalam film industry. Following this, several women came out and openly revealed stories of sexual abuse they faced in the hands of prominent artists and directors in Malayalam cinema.