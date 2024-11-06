Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Ramayana' to release on Diwali 2026 and 2027; first poster out

Ranbir Kapoor has officially set the stage for the grand release of 'Ramayana Part 1' and 'Ramayana Part 2', with both films slated for Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, respectively. The much-anticipated project, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has also unveiled its first poster along with the confirmed release dates. In the two-part epic, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen portraying the role of Lord Ram.

The release announcement was made by Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus Studios, who also shared the striking first poster of the film. The poster features an arrow set against a fiery sky, a powerful visual that hints at the epic scale of the film. Malhotra shared his excitement about the project in a heartfelt caption: "More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our RAMAYANA – for people across the world."

Reports indicate that the film's stellar cast will include Sai Pallavi as Sita, alongside Yash, who has confirmed his role as Ravana. Lara Dutta will portray Kaikeyi, while Sunny Deol will take on the role of Hanuman. Sheeba Chaddha has been cast as Manthara, further adding to the film's impressive ensemble. Earlier this year, a leaked picture from the set featuring Ranbir and Sai in their costumes went viral, giving fans an early glimpse of their characters.