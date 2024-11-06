I’m not smoking anymore: Shah Rukh Khan reveals major lifestyle change

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan surprised fans during a recent meet-and-greet to celebrate his birthday on November 2 by announcing a major personal change—he has quit smoking. The iconic actor, known for his candidness, shared the news with an excited crowd, saying, “There’s a good thing – I’m not smoking anymore, guys.”

Reflecting on his decision, Khan opened up about his expectations and the reality of quitting. He had hoped that giving up smoking would lead to improved breathlessness, but he admitted, “I thought I won’t feel breathless after quitting smoking, but the feeling is still there.” Despite this, the actor seemed optimistic about the change and the benefits it could bring in the long run.

Khan’s announcement marks a significant shift after years of openly discussing his smoking and caffeine habits. In a revealing 2011 interview with India Today, he had shared the details of his unconventional lifestyle, which included smoking around 100 cigarettes a day, forgetting to eat, avoiding water, and consuming about 30 cups of black coffee—yet still managing to maintain a six-pack. He humorously added, “The less I take care of myself, the more I get taken care of.”

As Khan makes this new commitment to his health, fans are also looking forward to his upcoming action thriller, King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh.