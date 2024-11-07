A passionate kissing scene from the webseries 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' featuring actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan has gone viral, just hours after the series released on Prime Video on November 7. The spy series, which is a spin-off of the Hollywood original series 'Citadel', has two or three intimate scenes, but nevertheless, is a bold attempt from its makers.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her performance in the show has reacted to all the love coming her way. Talking about the love she’s been receiving with just a few hours of the series dropping, Samantha said, “I am actually still processing all the love that’s been pouring in. What an overwhelming response it’s been! As artists, we always hope that our hard work is appreciated and with Citadel I feel like every bruise, every injury, even the concussion was so worth it!”

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ has been, without a doubt, one of this year’s most anticipated series for its legacy, Raj & DK, Varun Dhawan and for Samantha. Audiences last saw her as a LTTE operative in the OTT outing ‘Family Man 2’ and her Telugu film ‘Kushi’. Her fans and audiences have been eagerly waiting for their favourite star to set the screen ablaze with her incredible performance.

And as per reviews and audience reactions, she’s done just that - owned her place as an artist, performed with immense vigour, versatility and commitment and above all made the audiences wait worthwhile. ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ is directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) and written by Sita R Menon, along with Raj & DK. It also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar and Kashvi Majmundar. The series streams on Prime Video.