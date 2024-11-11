Sivakarthikeyan-Sai Pallavi's 'Amaran' faces backlash for hurting religious sentiments

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's military drama 'Amaran' based on the life of the late Major Mukund Varadarajan is winning praise for its depiction of army life and intense tale of love between Mukund and his wife Indu Rebecca Varghese. However, now the film has drawn criticism from several groups in Tamil Nadu for its alleged biased portrayal of Muslims featuring them as terrorists. The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged protests across various theatre complexes in Chennai. Police have also tightened security at certain theatres to de-escalate the situation.

The May 17 Movement's coordinator Thirumurugan Gandhi also criticised how the film negated the pain and the struggle of Kashmiri Muslims and their fight for their rights.

However, a large number of political leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and actors Rajinikanth and Suriya came out in support of the film directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Kamal Haasaan's Raaj Kamal Films International.Major Mukund Varadarajan was awarded the Ashoka Chakra award posthumously for his bravery and dedication in fighting militants during a counter-terrorism operation, which led to his death. He is survived by wife Indu Rebecca Varghese and daughter Arshea. His parents reside in Chennai.