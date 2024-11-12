Asif Ali starrer 'Kishkindha Kaandam' locks its OTT release date; here's where you can watch it

Following the OTT debut of 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' on Disney+ Hotstar, fans have been anxiously awaiting the streaming release of 'Kishkindha Kaandam', starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali. The two films had originally hit theatres together in September, and now, fans are eager to know when they can stream the movie.

The wait is almost over. The much-anticipated mystery-thriller, which also stars Vijayaraghavan in a key role, will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting November 19.

The story revolves around a father and son whose lives are disrupted when a woman enters as the son’s second wife. As she navigates the complexities of her new life, she becomes entangled in a web of mystery involving a missing child and a revolver. At the same time, she must also cope with the emotional and mental toll caused by her father-in-law’s deteriorating health.

While psychological thrillers are a familiar genre in Malayalam cinema, Kishkindha Kaandam sets itself apart by tackling various societal issues while maintaining a deep, human element. The film’s characters are relatable, creating an emotional connection that feels real—like people you may have met or heard about in your own life.