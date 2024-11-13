Mohanlal and Mammootty to reunite? Reports suggest a high-tech, star-studded project

Mohanlal and Mammootty are reuniting for an exciting new project, sparking enthusiasm among fans with a report from Friday Matinee. According to the report, both stars have set aside time for the film, with Mammootty committed to 100 days of shooting, while Mohanlal is expected to participate for 30 days. Although an official announcement is yet to be made, details of their schedules have already captured widespread attention.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film is said to require extensive shooting days from Mammootty, while Mohanlal's involvement will be more limited. Friday Matinee also mentioned that Kunchacko Boban’s schedule for the film is still pending confirmation. Adding to the excitement, the production plans to use de-ageing technology for flashback scenes, raising anticipation about whether audiences will get to see the two superstars in their younger avatars—a unique experience in Malayalam cinema.

This ambitious, big-budget film is being produced through a collaboration between Mammootty’s production house and Aashirvad Cinemas. Initially, the cast was to include Suresh Gopi, but he had to step away due to his recent appointment as a Union Minister. With plans for a year-long production timeline, the film promises to be an extensive and high-profile project.

Filming is scheduled to kick off on the 16th of this month in Sri Lanka with a seven-day shoot. Both Mammootty and Mohanlal are expected to be on set from day one. Following the Sri Lanka schedule, production will continue in Sharjah, with additional shoots planned in London, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kochi. Mahesh Narayanan has moved up the start date of this film to accommodate Mohanlal’s schedule, as the star’s next project with director Sathyan Anthikad is slated to begin in December.