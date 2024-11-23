Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra who was part of the discussion on current trends in Malayalam cinema at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, said many people, including people in Hollywood, believed that his film '12th Fail' should have represented India at the Oscars. He also spoke about the National Film Awards when asked about why thrillers don't get much appreciation at the prestigious award ceremony. “You give too much importance to film awards,” he said. He added, “Can I tell you one thing in return that so many people have told me, including people in Hollywood, that 12th Fail should have represented India at Oscars, not whatever went. Say yes or no, do I care? What I care for — did I make a good film, did I not make a good film. So please don’t give so much importance (to awards). Awards are for people outside of (the industry) who are acknowledging you for God knows what reasons. So please don’t bother,” he said.

The IFFI will see 15 films competing for the coveted title of Golden Peacock. The line-up features 12 international titles and 3 Indian titles each selected for its unique perspective, voice and artistry. Presenting the best of global and Indian cinema, each of these films offers a unique take on human values, culture and the art of storytelling. The films include ‘Fear and Trembling’ from Iran, ‘Gulizar’ from Turkey, ‘Holy Cow’ from France, ‘I am Nevenka’ from Spain, ‘Panopticon’ from the USA, ‘Pierce’ from Singapore, ‘Red Path’ from Tunisia, ‘Shepherds’ a joint production from Canada and France, ‘The New Year That Never Came’ from Romania, ‘Toxic’ from Lithuania, ‘Waves’ from Czech Republic, ‘Who Do I Belong To’ a joint production from Tunisia and Canada, ‘The Goat Life’ from India, ‘Article 370’ from India and ‘Raavsaheb’ from India.

This year’s Golden Peacock Jury is led by the acclaimed Indian filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, and also includes Singaporean director Anthony Chen, British-American producer Elizabeth Karlsen, Spanish producer Fran Borgia, and legendary Australian Film editor Jill Bilcock.