'Pharma', a Disney+Hotstar original featuring Nivin Pauly in the lead, will premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Wednesday. The series is directed by P R Arun, known for films, including 'Jamna Pyari' and 'Finals'. This is slated to be Nivin Pauly's first web-series and will also feature Bollywood actor Rajit Kapoor in a prominent role. The series will premiere at Panjim INOX, Goa at 4.45pm. Disney+Hotstar made the announcement on social media. “Hotstar Specials 'Pharma' premieres at the 55th International Film Festival of India and will soon stream on Disney+ Hotstar,” the platform shared.

Abhinandan Ramanujam has handled the cinematography while Sreejith Saranj is the editor of the series. Binu Pappu, Veena Nandakumar, Muthumani, among others are part of the cast. 'Pharma' is Disney+Hotstar's second Malayalam webseries original, after the highly-acclaimed 'Kerala Crime Files', which is expected to have a second season soon.

Nivin Pauly, who was last seen in 'Varshangallku Shesham', which was directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, has a number of releases in the upcoming months. He will soon be seen 'Action Hero Biju 2', 'Shekhara Varma Rajavu' and 'Thaaram'. Five original contents from various OTT platforms, including 'Ayali', 'Lampan', 'Kaala Pani', 'Jubilee' and 'Kota Factory' are competing in the Best Webseries category at the International Film Festival of Kerala.