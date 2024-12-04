Actor Nargis Fakhri reportedly has not been in touch with her sister Aliya Fakhri, who has been arrested in a double murder case in the US. Reports suggest the actor and her sister, who were born in the US to a Pakistani national father and Czech Republic, have not contacted each other for the past 20 years.

Aliya Fakhri was arrested for murdering her former 35-year-old-boyfriend Edward Jacobs, and his friend Anastasia Ettienne, according to media reports. As per the Queens District Attorney of New York, Aliya, 43, at 6.20 AM reached the garage, where Jacobs and Ettienne were sleeping. She shouted out loud "You’re all going to die today,” before setting fire to the two-story garage.

According to reports, Ettienne, who was alerted by the fire, ran downstairs to check before going back up to wake Jacobs. The fire covered the building and the two weren't couldn’t escape and died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. As per media reports, Jacobs had broken up with Aliya around a year ago, but she still attempted to pursue him. The New York Post quoted Jacobs' mother, "Like any other person that is being rejected, he was letting her know like ‘I’m done with you.”

The actress' mother, however, denied the claims, saying: "I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody," according to multiple news outlets.