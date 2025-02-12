Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu has addressed questions about why Manju Warrier, Vidhu Vincent, and other founding members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) are no longer active in the organisation. In an interview with The New Indian Express, Parvathy made it clear that she is not the right person to answer such queries, emphasising that only those individuals can speak for themselves.

"It is not right to ask me about someone else’s truth. I can only speak for my own," she stated, adding that the media should direct these questions to the individuals concerned rather than repeatedly asking her.

Parvathy expressed frustration over the persistent nature of such inquiries, highlighting how the media continues to question those who work the hardest, rather than seeking answers from the people involved.

"Why are you asking me? Shouldn’t you be asking them? It’s not like you don’t have access to them. Yet, conveniently and comfortably, you continue asking this to those who work the hardest, making us feel even more humiliated in the process," she said.

She also criticised the lack of space given to voices that are often unheard.

"Why don’t you provide space for those who don’t often get the opportunity to speak? I genuinely want to know. When you do ask them, what responses do you get? I’m not addressing just one person here—this is for the entire media. Why do you keep asking me about things I have no answers to? You are journalists, you are investigators, and it is your job to bring out the truth. I am not obligated to answer for anyone else. I can only speak my truth. Asking me about someone else’s truth is simply unfair."