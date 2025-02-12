Actor Shine Tom’s father, CP Chacko, has alleged that his son was deliberately framed in the drug case. He stated that Shine’s involvement in the case cast a shadow of suspicion over the entire film industry, creating the perception that drugs were rampant in cinema.

“For ten years, my son was blamed for something he didn’t do. We, too, were trapped in this maze for a decade,” Chacko said while addressing the media after Shine Tom was acquitted in the cocaine case.

“We were stuck in this for ten years over a crime he didn’t commit. Only now have we been able to come out of it. Despite the drug case, no one sidelined him or denied him opportunities because everyone knew he was innocent. No one ever treated us badly because of this, and that’s why he continued to get good opportunities in the film industry. In fact, he has been so busy with work that he barely has time to rest.

ADVERTISEMENT

People in the industry know him well, which is why he continues to get roles and why audiences watch his films. During his time in jail, a film he was supposed to shoot had to be shelved. But after that, he never faced a situation where he wasn’t offered roles—his only issue was finding time to act.

Now, we have started a production company together, and our first film will be released in April. Shine and his brother, Joe John, have acted in it.

This case didn’t just affect him; it put the entire film industry on trial. No matter where drugs are seized, people claim that the film industry is drowning in narcotics. And for the past ten years, Shine’s case has been used as an example to reinforce this false narrative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every day, thousands of people are caught with drugs in Kerala, but that’s never considered a big issue. Yet they keep bringing up a decade-old case against Shine to tarnish the film industry. This has to stop.

“His wrongful arrest caused immense distress to our family and loved ones. But by God’s grace, he has now been proven innocent,” said CP Chacko.