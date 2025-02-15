Mohanlal has voiced his support for producer Antony Perumbavoor, who publicly opposed Suresh Kumar’s claim that Malayalam cinema is on the brink of collapse and that Rs 100 crore clubs are just myths created by producers.

Sharing Antony Perumbavoor’s Facebook post that read, "Let’s always stand with cinema," Mohanlal expressed his solidarity.

Earlier, Antony Perumbavoor had dismissed Suresh Kumar’s remarks, which also included criticism of young Malayalam actors. Several actors, including Prithviraj, came forward to back Antony. Prithviraj shared Antony’s post with the caption, "Everything’s okay, right?" while Unni Mukundan, Aju Varghese, and others also expressed their support.

However, the Producers’ Association responded by stating that Antony’s public criticism of Vice President Suresh Kumar was inappropriate. This has now created a clear divide, with one faction comprising the producers' association and the other consisting of actors and a few producers. With Mohanlal also taking a public stance, the industry seems to be heading toward an open confrontation.

In his Facebook post, Antony Perumbavoor criticized Suresh Kumar for making public statements that, according to him, should have been discussed within the association.

"I saw Suresh Kumar enthusiastically announcing that producers would go on strike from June 1. I believe he made that statement under pressure from other organizations. I don’t think such a strike will benefit the industry in any way. It will directly and indirectly affect hundreds of people and thousands of families," he wrote.

Suresh Kumar had earlier stated that excessive remuneration for young actors was pushing the Malayalam film industry into financial trouble, claiming that the industry had suffered a loss of Rs 110 crore just last month. He added that the proposed producers’ strike aimed to demand the removal of entertainment tax alongside GST and a reduction in actors’ high salaries. This statement has since sparked widespread controversy.