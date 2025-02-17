Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who plays the lead in the highly anticipated political action drama 'L2: Empuraan' (L2E), took to his X timeline on Monday to introduce actress Saniya Iyappan as Jhanvi in the film. Sharing her character’s name and a link to a YouTube video, he wrote, “Character No.20 Saniya Iyappan as Jhanvi in #L2E #EMPURAAN.”

In the video, Saniya spoke about her character's evolution, saying, “I am Saniya Iyappan, playing Jhanvi from 'Lucifer.' In the first film, I portrayed the daughter of Priyadarshini Ramdas, played by Manju Warrier. Now, five years later, I’m back as Jhanvi in 'Empuraan.'”

Saniya explained that her character had matured since 'Lucifer.' “In 'Lucifer,' I was a teenager, but in 'Empuraan,' Jhanvi has grown into a more serious and mature character.” Reflecting on her journey, Saniya added, “After my debut in 'Lucifer,' I never expected I’d get the chance to be part of its sequel. It's an incredible feeling to be back with the same cast and crew, but this experience in 'Empuraan' feels completely fresh and new.”

The actress also expressed her admiration for director Prithviraj, saying, “It’s always a pleasure working with Prithviraj.”

'L2: Empuraan' is directed by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and produced by Antony Perumbavoor and Subaskaran. The film features a story penned by Murali Gopy, with music composed by Deepak Dev, cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev, and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.

Earlier in the film’s development, Prithviraj had revealed that 'L2: Empuraan' would be a commercial entertainer starring Mohanlal, with Murali Gopy confirming that it would be the second installment in a three-film series. The first part, 'Lucifer,' which released in 2019 and marked Prithviraj's directorial debut, became a blockbuster within just eight days of release. Given the success of the first film, expectations for the sequel, scheduled for release on March 27 this year, are sky-high.