Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's younger son, Hridaan Roshan, has taken the internet by storm after appearing at a party organised in Mumbai to celebrate the success of their recently released documentary, 'The Roshans'.

Hridaan joined the success party and posed with the team, smiling shyly at the cameras. Netizens who were floored by the young boy's looks started comparing him with French-American actor Timothee Chalamet. Others were quick to say he was a carbon copy of his father Hrithik, while many pointed out that he looked like Sussanne and her brother Zayed Khan.

Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced in November 2014 and have two sons - Hrehaan and Hridaan, who are 18 and 16, respectively. Recently, Sussanne shared pictures of her two sons, calling them her 'Sonshine'.

ADVERTISEMENT

'The Roshans' is a special documentary streaming on Netflix featuring three generations of the Roshan family. The glitzy success party was attended by an array of celebrities, including Rekha, Neetu Kapoor, Ameesha Patel, Anu Malik, Saba Azad, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Bhushan Kumar, Sam Kaushal, Mallika Sherawat, Pashmina Roshan, Jeetendra, Alka Yagnik, Jackie and Tiger Shroff, Anupam Kher, Vaani Kapoor, Siddharth Anand, Udit Narayan, and David Dhawan, among many others.