Kanye West is back in the headlines, and this time, it’s for a rather unconventional display of support. Just days after making waves at the 2025 Grammys—where he showed up uninvited with Bianca Censori in an almost non-existent outfit—West has now taken to social media to promote his wife's latest project in the boldest way possible.

In an Instagram post, the 47-year-old rapper shared a nude photo of Censori, who is seen lying face down with her blonde hair cascading over her body. The image serves as the poster for her upcoming film, which West produced. “I’m so proud of my wife for starring in her first feature film shot in Japan, directed by Vanessa Beecroft, produced by me,” he captioned the post.

The post comes amid ongoing speculation about the state of their relationship, with rumours of a split making the rounds online. However, West’s public endorsement of Censori’s career suggests he remains invested in her success.

Censori has been steadily gaining attention, with her daring red carpet appearances keeping her in the spotlight. At the Grammys, her sheer, barely-there dress sparked comparisons to West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, whose bold fashion choices were often influenced by him. West himself acknowledged Censori’s growing fame, commenting on the impact of her red carpet debut in a post on X.