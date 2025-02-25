Kunchacko Boban’s action thriller 'Officer on Duty' is setting the cash registers ring at the box office, collecting a whopping ₹3 crore on Sunday alone. As per sources, around 350 house full shows and 200 extra shows were booked in the state to meet the rising demand for the film, which has also been enjoying a phenomenal run overseas as well.

'Officer on Duty' deals with a socially relevant theme, attracting audiences of all age groups to the theatres. Meanwhile, Dream Big Films in association with Green Room Productions has secured the distribution rights of the movie all over India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Jithu Ashraf who has essayed pivotal roles in critically-acclaimed movies like 'Nayattu' and 'Iratta' made his debut directorial in 'Officer on Duty.' He is also credited as the co– director of 'Iratta.' The movie is bankrolled jointly by Martin Prakkat, Sibi Chavara, and Ranjith Nair under the banners of Martin Prakkat Films and Green Room Productions. Meanwhile, the screenplay of the movie is penned by award-winning screenwriter Shahi Kabeer who wrote 'Joseph' and 'Nayattu' and directed 'Ela Veezha Poonchira.'

The camera is cranked by Roby Varghese Raj who directed the super hit movie 'Kannur Squad.' Editing is by Chaman Chacko while the songs are composed by Jakes Bejoy. Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani play the lead roles in the movie with actors Jagadeesh, Vishakh Nair, Manoj KU, Sreekant Murali, Unni Lalu, Jaya Kurup, Vaisakh Shankar, Ramsan, Vishnu G Warrier, Laya Mammen, Aiswarya and Amit Eapen playing supporting roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sameera Saneesh and Ronex Xaviour have handled the costumes and makeup, respectively. Anoop Chacko and Nidad KN are the still photographers. Rajesh Menon is the film's art director.