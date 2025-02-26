During the promotions of Kunchacko Boban’s latest film, 'Officer on Duty', an unexpected moment of nostalgia stole the spotlight. A fan in the audience held up an old photograph taken with the actor 27 years ago. The sight of the picture instantly caught Kunchacko Boban’s attention, prompting him to take out his phone and snap a photo of it. He then invited the fan onto the stage, took a new picture with her, and shared a heartfelt moment before bidding farewell.

The photograph dated back to 1998—the same year Kunchacko Boban starred in films like ‘Mayilpeelikavu’, ‘Nakshathratharattu’, and ‘Harikrishnans’. It was a reminder of his early days in the industry and the lasting impact he has had on audiences over the years.

Meanwhile, ‘Officer on Duty’, where Kunchacko Boban takes on the role of a police officer, continues its successful theatrical run. The crime thriller, directed by Jeethu Ashraf, features an ensemble cast including Priyamani, Jagadish, Vishak Nair, Manoj K.U., Sreekanth Murali, Unni Lalu, and Jaya Kurup.

The film is produced by Martin Prakkat, Sibi Chavara, and Ranjith Nair under the banners of Martin Prakkat Films and Green Room Productions.