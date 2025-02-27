Actor Alencier has come under fire for his role in 'Lola Cottage', an adult web series directed by Nila Nambiar. Facing widespread criticism, the actor has now responded to the backlash, asserting that acting is his profession and that he is open to portraying any role within his field. He emphasised that he does not judge films based on others’ personal histories or moral perspectives and made it clear that he will continue taking on similar roles in the future.

Addressing his critics, Alencier said, "I live in my home with a strong sense of morality and security. What exactly is your idea of moral righteousness? I have nothing to say about it. As an actor, I am simply doing my job. I do not need to scrutinise others’ pasts or character. Acting is my profession, and I am prepared to take on any role within it. I do not need to look at who stands before or behind me, nor do I need to know their history. That is all I have to say."

He further questioned the selective criticism directed at him, adding, "Why do you celebrate the films of Padmarajan, Bharathan, and Adoor Gopalakrishnan? Do you even understand their works? I have no interest in speaking with those who lack knowledge."

The web series 'Lola Cottage' marks the directorial debut of influencer and model Nila Nambiar, who is also producing the project. Currently being filmed in Kuttikanam, the series features Alencier in a lead role, alongside model Blessy Sylvester, who plays another key character. Nambiar has been sharing regular updates about the shoot through her social media platforms.