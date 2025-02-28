Film writer and director Shahi Kabir has revealed he wanted to cast megastar Mammootty in 'Joseph', which went on to become a commercial hit in 2018. Shahi, who is basking in the success of the recently released film 'Officer on Duty' said he had narrated the story to Mammootty's assistant George. However, the project did not reach the megastar since the film was dismissed as only good for a short story. The writer made this revelation during an interview with Reporter TV.

In the interview, Shahi revealed that he was glad he could do the film with Joju George, because he got more freedom with the script. The movie revolves around a retired police officer who unearths a medical scam, while investigating the death of his wife. The movie went on to win critical acclaim and Joju received special mention for his performance at the National Awards. He also received the Kerala State Award for Best Character Actor. The movie was later remade in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

Meanwhile, 'Officer on Duty' starring Kunchacko Boban and Padmapriya in the lead, is running successfully in theatres, grossing over Rs 15 crore in theatres across India. The movie, according to sources, is still holding steady among audiences on Day 8 of the film's release. Shahi Kabir is known for his work in 'Nayattu' and 'Joseph' and made his debut directorial with the critically-acclaimed film 'Ela Veezhan Poonchira' movie. He is the screenwriter of 'Officer on Duty', which was directed by Jithu Ashraf.