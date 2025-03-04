Australian cricketer David Warner has made a cameo appearance in director Venky Kudumula’s upcoming Telugu action entertainer, ‘Robinhood’, featuring Nithiin in the lead. This revelation was made by one of the film's producers, Y Ravi Shankar, during a promotional event.

At the event for ‘Kingston’, which stars G. V. Prakash in the lead, the producer was asked for updates on ‘Robinhood’. In response, he disclosed that David Warner had a cameo in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs. However, he immediately apologised to director Venky Kudumula for revealing the information without prior permission. “We are very happy to have launched David Warner in Indian cinema with our ‘Robinhood’,” he said.

On Monday, Telugu actor Nithiin, who plays the lead in ‘Robinhood’, attended the promotional event for ‘Kingston’. Nithiin and his team were present to support G. V. Prakash, who, apart from playing the lead, is also turning producer with the film.

As the title suggests, ‘Robinhood’ features Nithiin as a thief who steals from the rich to give to the poor. His character, Honey Singh, is involved in a series of high-profile robberies. Fearless and bold, he has no personal agendas and is willing to take on anyone—for the right price.

Originally scheduled for release last year, the film has now been pushed to March 28. ‘Robinhood’ is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, with Cherry as its CEO and Hari Tummala as its executive producer. The film features Sree Leela as the female lead, with music composed by National Award-winning music director G. V. Prakash Kumar. Cinematography is handled by Sai Sriram, art direction by Raam Kumar, and editing by Koti.