Jessie Cave, best known for playing Lavender Brown in 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince', has joined OnlyFans, the subscription-based platform often associated with adult content.

Speaking on her podcast Before We Break Up, Cave confirmed her decision to join the platform but made it clear that her content will not be sexual. She addressed the misconceptions surrounding her move, explaining that she is focusing on a specific niche.

Announcing the news on social media over the weekend, Cave shared that her OnlyFans content will include 'the best quality hair sounds' and 'very sensual stuff'. She further clarified in an Instagram video that while OnlyFans is commonly linked to explicit content, creators can explore other forms of expression as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

'It’s a fetish. Fetish doesn’t necessarily mean sexual', Cave stated, emphasising that her content caters to a particular audience without crossing into adult territory. In a Substack post, Cave opened up about her reasons for joining OnlyFans, stating that she plans to commit to it for a year. Her goal is to make her home safer, remove hazardous wallpaper containing arsenic and lead, and build a new roof. Financial struggles have also played a role in her decision, as she aims to clear her debts through this venture.