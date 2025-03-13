Celebrity couple Alia and Ranbir seem to have become more guarded about their daughter Raha's privacy. On Thursday, during a meet and greet with the media ahead of Alia Bhatt's birthday on March 15, the actors requested the paparazzi not to click photos of their daughter. Recently, the couple had also taken down all the photos of Raha from their Instagram account, except for a single picture of Raha not facing the camera.

The couple clarified that they wanted to ensure the safety of their two-year-old child. Ranbir said it might sound like a privilege problem, but maintained that they were making all efforts to protect their child. He reminded the press about the dangers involved with posting photographs, which might finally not be under their control.

When asked if the 'Animal' star would take action against those who do not comply with their request, he replied in the negative and reminded the media that they are all like family. "We don't want to push for any action, but if someone is repeatedly not adhering, then there's no option," he said, as reported by PTI. The couple officially introduced Raha to the media during the Kapoor family's Christmas brunch two years ago.

At the event, Alia also cut a birthday cake in the presence of the media. The privacy of celebrity children has been a topic of discussion in the era of social media. According to reports, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan -- who is Ranbir's cousin -- also asked the paparazzi to not click photos of her sons -- Taimur and Jeh -- after her husband Saif was injured multiple times in a knife attack by an intruder in January.