This week, some of the most anticipated releases are streaming on OTT platforms. Apart from Malayalam, there are a couple of other language releases too that you should not miss.

'Ponman'

Basil Joseph who has had an interesting career so far plays a financier Ajiesh in this Jothish Shankar movie that opened to critical acclaim post its theatrical release. The film features Sajin Gopu and Lijomol also in primary roles and is based on writer G R Indugopan's work of the novel 'Nalanchu Cheruppakkar'. 'Ponman' follows Ajiesh's quest to earn back the gold he lent to a girl's family for her wedding.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar

'Oru Jaathi Jathakam'

The film directed by M Mohanan, known for his films, 'Katha Parayumbol' and 'Aravindante Athidhikal', follows a 30-year-old professional who cannot find a bride due to his overly orthodox and obnoxious nature. Vineeth Sreenivasan plays Mambareth Jayesh in the movie, which also features Nikhila Vimal, Sayanora Philip, Mridul Nair, Kayadu Lohar, Indu Thampy, Babu Antony, and PP Unnikrishnan in key roles.

Streaming on Prime Video and Manorama Max

'Emergency'

This Kangana Ranaut directorial follows the dramatic turn of events during the Emergency era in India and how Indira Gandhi shaped the narrative. Kangana plays Indira Gandhi in the movie, which also explores her personal life and her relation with her son Sanjay Gandhi, played by Malayali actor Vishak Nair. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kasuhik, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Darshan Pandya.

Streaming on Netflix

Be Happy

This Abhishek Bachchan-starrer has made its OTT premiere and follows the story of a single father and his young daughter who aspire to make it big at India's largest reality show. The film directed by Remo D'Zousa also features Inayat Verma, Nora Fatehi and Amitabh Bachchan.

The film is streaming on Prime Video

Moana 2

This Disney animation, which went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters in Hollywood in 2024, has finally premiered on OTT. The movie follows the adventures of Moana, a strong-willed daughter of a chieftain who belongs to the Polynesian village, an ethnic group.

The film is streaming on Jio Hotstar