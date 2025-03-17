Actor Bala has addressed the allegations circulating against him on social media, urging YouTubers to stop spreading false narratives. He acknowledged facing issues in his past relationship with Elizabeth but insisted that he had truly loved her. However, he emphasised that things have now changed, as he is married to Kokila. Bala made a sincere appeal, asking everyone to let them move on.

“Please leave us alone. This is the only thing Kokila and I have to say. This will be my final video on this matter. I am saying this sincerely, even for Elizabeth and her family,” Bala stated in his social media post.

Bala clarified that all legal procedures had been followed and acknowledged that his past relationship with Elizabeth had its challenges. “Elizabeth was part of my life, and I sincerely loved her. But no one else can truly understand what went on between us.”

Addressing claims about Elizabeth’s background, he acknowledged that she comes from a well-educated family, with her father being a professor and her brothers being doctors. “I have great respect for her father, Udayan. I have no issues with her family. But what does Elizabeth really need? Medical attention, not media attention.”

Expressing concerns about her well-being, Bala stated, “As someone who has lived through this, I know what’s happening. If someone suffering from depression and taking medication is being used this way, my conscience tells me it’s wrong. She needs medical help. If I were a doctor in her family, I would have ensured she received the right care. Why aren’t her brothers or parents doing that?”

He further pleaded for privacy, saying, "Kokila and I just want to live our lives in peace. This is my final video. I can no longer speak about Elizabeth. Don’t I deserve at least that much consideration?"

Bala also warned YouTubers against spreading false claims. "You are breaking multiple laws. I won’t name specific channels, but you have insulted me and my family while making money from it. I will file a defamation case."

He strongly denied allegations of sexual misconduct, saying, "I was a liver patient. I have never committed such a crime. Elizabeth helped me during my illness, and I acknowledge that. But others are now using this situation for their own gain."

Bala concluded by reiterating his plea for privacy. "Our marriage is only five months old. Let us live happily. What do you gain from destroying a family? Karma will catch up. I say this with a good heart, leave us alone. Let me, Kokila, and our unborn child live in peace. Stop using our lives to make money. And stop falsely accusing me of a crime I did not commit. This has to end, or I will take action."