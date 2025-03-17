Actor and musician Alexx O’Nell, known for his work in 'Lucifer' and 'Urumi' is excited about the release of the sequel 'Empuraan', which will hit theatres on March 27. Alex will be reprising his role from the first instalment, in which he was seen playing Robert McCarthy (Alexx), an M16 agent who tracks Khureshi Ab’raam, the leader of a powerful global crime syndicate.

Alexx will return as the determined agent, now coming face-to-face with Ab’raam. In an interview with IANS, the actor stated that the film was special in several ways and added that he was honoured to be part of the epic trilogy alongside legends like Mohanlal and Prithviraj.

"I’m thrilled that 'Empuraan' takes my character deeper into the story, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience the scale and intensity of what we’ve created. Malayalam cinema has always welcomed me with open arms, and I feel incredibly grateful to be back,” he said.

Helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the primary cast of 'Empuraan' will see Mohanlal reprising his role as Khureshi-Ab’raam aka Stephen Nedumpally, alongside Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, and 'Game of Thrones' fame Jerome Flynn. While 'Lucifer' marked Alexx’s first collaboration with superstar Mohanlal, 'Empuraan' is the first time the two will be seen sharing screen space.

Additionally, this film is Alexx’s third collaboration with Prithviraj, following 'Lucifer' and 'Urumi'. The filming of 'Empuraan' took Alexx to Delhi, Ladakh, and Dubai, with additional dialogue recording in Cape Town, South Africa, where he is also actively pursuing his music career. A passionate motorcyclist, Alexx made the most of his time in Ladakh by embarking on a solo Royal Enfield Himalayan ride from Leh to Kargil, braving sub-zero October temperatures and snowy mountain passes. 'Empuraan'" marks Alexx’s fifth Malayalam film after 'Gangster' and 'Manglish' with Mammootty, and 'Urumi' alongside Prithviraj and Prabhu Deva. Alexx's lineup further includes, 'Phule', which features Prateik Gandhi and Petralika Paul in pivotal roles. Furthermore, Alexx also has 'Kesari 2', alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, and 'Devi Choudhurani', opposite Prosenjit Chatterjee in his kitty.