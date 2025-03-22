Producer G Suresh Kumar shared that he plans to watch Mohanlal starrer 'Empuraan' on the first day itself. He described the film’s release as a celebration, much like the grand Thrissur Pooram festival, and assured that any prior conflict with Antony Perumbavoor had already been resolved. Suresh Kumar expressed these thoughts during an interview with Manorama News.

The controversy began when Antony Perumbavoor posted a critique of Suresh Kumar’s request for a reduction in actors' remuneration. This post sparked a significant debate within the industry. In response, the Film Chamber, which includes producers, distributors, and theatre owners, showed its support for the ongoing film strike. They issued a show-cause notice to Antony Perumbavoor, who is also a member of the chamber, instructing him to remove the post. The notice warned that disciplinary action would follow if Antony failed to comply, leading to him deleting the post shortly thereafter.

The tension escalated further when Suresh Kumar made comments during a press conference calling for the strike, which angered Antony. The situation intensified after Suresh Kumar revealed the budget of 'Empuraan'. This disclosure provoked Antony, who questioned whether Suresh Kumar was being influenced by outside interests and who had authorized him to make statements regarding the film strike.

The growing rift within the Malayalam film industry became evident when several prominent figures, including Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Unni Mukundan, and Aju Varghese, publicly supported Antony Perumbavoor. This support led to a division within the industry. However, the Producers’ Association later distanced itself from Antony, clarifying that Suresh Kumar’s comments represented the collective decision of the association. The association’s treasurer, Liston Stephen, further emphasized that there was no rift within the organization, attempting to put an end to any speculation about internal conflicts.