The 'Empuraan' frenzy has taken over social media as the highly anticipated Mohanlal starrer finally hit theatres today. As each screening wraps up, fans are flooding online platforms with their verdicts on the sequel to 'Lucifer' (2019), directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. While Lucifer delved into Stephen Nedumpally’s political journey in Kerala following PK Ramdas’ death, Empuraan shifts focus to his life as Khureshi Ab'raam.

Following the opening shows, 'Empuraan' has received largely positive reviews, with audiences praising its grand scale, technical brilliance, and Mohanlal’s electrifying performance. However, a few viewers pointed out that while the film excels visually, it slightly falters in emotional depth.

Hats off 👏👏👏👏🥰it’s an amazing creation with utmost brilliance 👍💯💯💯💯 — Vasudevan (@vmenon2) March 27, 2025

One fan called it "the biggest entertainer of the year," while another raved about the first half, saying, "Pure fire! The character development and story-building have set the stage perfectly. Mohanlal's entry and the interval block are nothing short of epic."

It's a dazzling ride through a series of spectacles, occasionally weighed down by the baggage of Lucifer 1. A thrilling experience and great value for your money!

Indrajit's character lacks depth & offer no impact.#Empuraan #EmpuraanReview — Sunil T Purakkal (@suniltpn) March 27, 2025

While the cinematography and production value were widely applauded, some found areas for improvement. A user noted, "Visually impressive but lacks depth," while another commented, "#Empuraan is a good sequel to Lucifer. The cinematography & casting were amazing! The only letdown was the BGM—it lacked impact, making key moments feel weak. Trimming 30 minutes would’ve helped too. Maybe #DeepakDev for music & someone else for BGM?"

#Empuraan is a good sequel to Lucifer. The cinematography & casting were amazing! The only letdown was the BGM it lacked impact, making key moments feel weak. Trimming 30 mins would’ve helped too. Maybe #DeepakDev for music & someone else for BGM?#Mohanlal #PrithvirajSukumaran pic.twitter.com/36n9JjGkFe — Abhijith A. (@thearjun_jr) March 27, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite some criticisms, Mohanlal’s performance has been hailed as a highlight, delivering "whistle-worthy moments for L fans." Prithviraj’s direction also earned praise, with one user calling it "classy... each frame is a delight, and the first half’s production value is on par with Hollywood." His portrayal of Zayed Masood was equally lauded, with a fan declaring, "Prithviraj Sukumaran owns the screen—fierce, commanding, and unforgettable. A true masterclass in intensity."

With such a massive response, 'Empuraan' is proving to be a spectacle that has left fans exhilarated.