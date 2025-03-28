'Empuraan', the Malayalam film directed by Prithviraj and starring Mohanlal in the lead has irked right-wing political outfits who claim that the movie was peddling hate against Hindus. Soon after the film was released, the movie and its makers became targets of right-wing groups who alleged that 'Empuraan' was a propaganda-based film targeting religious and political figures and their ideologies.

A few right-wing pages sought to boycott the film, claiming that 'Empuraan' was a 'Hindu-bashing propaganda film that painted Hindus as villains'. According to The New Indian Express, Sanathana Dharma also accused Prithviraj and the makers of deceiving Mohanlal and his fans, by pretending to release a mass commercial film but delivering a propaganda movie instead.

Several screenshots of cancelled 'Empuraan' tickets did the rounds on social media, soon after the film released. Others claimed it was difficult to watch the film because of statements targeting Hindus. 'Empuraan', which hit theatres on March 27, depicts the burning of a village and the rise of a powerful right-wing organisation after the aftermath of the violence. Many people, however, appreciated Murali Gopy's bold writing in the movie, which targeted fascist and extremist religious ideologies.

Some political leaders also posted comments on the film's political message. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri said it requires 'nerves of steel to bash the Sangh Parivar for the Gujarat riots in a big-budget film.'

However, Kerala BJP leader M T Ramesh said it is important to see films as a creative work and said that the Kerala public has the choice not to see or to see the film.