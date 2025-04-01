Author and screenwriter Benyamin has praised 'Empuraan' and its creators, highlighting its relevance in today’s political landscape. At a time when discussions on the extent of fascism in India are ongoing, he noted that the film serves as an indicator of where things stand. He also commended Murali Gopy and Prithviraj for standing firm despite criticism.

After watching the film, Benyamin admitted that he is not a regular viewer of this genre. “I haven’t even watched 'Baahubali' or 'Pushpa',” he said, but added that Empuraan held his attention throughout. He credited Prithviraj’s directorial finesse, describing the film as visually rich, packed with Hollywood-style sequences. “Anyone stepping into the theatre knowing it’s a full-fledged commercial entertainer will get exactly what they expect.”

Beyond its cinematic appeal, he highlighted the film’s political undertones, particularly how Murali Gopy has seamlessly woven them into the narrative. “In the current climate of debates on where fascism has reached in India, this film acts as a marker,” he remarked. He noted that certain scenes make it clear who is being targeted, and that the thought process behind incorporating them deserves appreciation. Even if these scenes are censored due to external pressures, he believes their impact will persist.

Drawing parallels with history, Benyamin pointed out that banned books and films often find a wider reach. Addressing those outraged by 'Empuraan', he stated, “Once a film is completed, it belongs to the producer. The right to edit or retain scenes rests solely with them. Directors and writers can merely watch.” He argued that the film has brought back discussions on issues many assumed were forgotten, unsettling those who seek to suppress them. He said that art is not meant to appease everyone; rather, its role is to challenge, provoke, and even disturb. Despite being a commercial film, 'Empuraan' has successfully fulfilled this responsibility.

However, Benyamin also found it amusing that certain self-proclaimed intellectuals and media figures are now championing creative freedom in support of the film. “Just last year, when another Prithviraj film was released, these same people were outraged, claiming it tarnished their ‘lords.’ They were the ones dictating the limits of artistic freedom. When their own position is threatened, all fundamentalists react the same way.” He asserted that true fearless writing should come from personal conviction, not from the backing of such opportunistic supporters.

He also praised Murali Gopy and Prithviraj for standing tall despite opposition. “Those who have the strength to stand on their own deserve real appreciation—so, kudos to Murali Gopy and Prithviraj.”