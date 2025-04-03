Thiruvananthapuram: The film industry must be a safe and women-friendly space, and it is the producer’s responsibility to ensure workplace security for women, said Minister Veena George on Thursday.

"In every film production, a secure working environment is essential, in line with the POSH Act, 2013, and the recommendations of the Justice Hema Committee report. More women should come forward, both in front of and behind the camera," she stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister, who holds the Health, Women, and Child Development portfolios, was speaking at the inauguration of a training programme aimed at raising awareness about the POSH Act among film industry professionals. The initiative, organised by the Women and Child Development Department in collaboration with Gender Park, seeks to strengthen the implementation of existing provisions under the Act.

"The producer, as the employer, is responsible for forming Internal Committees and ensuring women’s safety at the workplace. The participation of various industry representatives shows a positive response to this initiative," George noted, adding that the training programme is a significant step toward making the Malayalam film industry more inclusive and secure for women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emphasising the government’s commitment to workplace safety, she asserted that no woman should face abuse in any form—whether through words, gestures, or actions. "Women form a significant part of the workforce across sectors. In the state Secretariat, 65-70 per cent of employees are women. The healthcare sector has the highest number of female workers, and in higher education institutions, 60-70 per cent of students are women," she pointed out.

Chief Secretary Sharada Muraleedharan presided over the event, with Women and Child Development Principal Secretary Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph delivering the welcome address. Director Haritha V Kumar expressed gratitude, while Special Secretary Dr. Adeela Abdullah presented the topic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speakers at the event included Cultural Department Director Dr Divya S Iyer, Labour Commissioner Safna Nasarudeen, Film Academy Chairman Premkumar, and legal expert Advocate Parvathy Menon. Around 60 members of the film industry attended the session.

(With PTI inputs)







