Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp has made his return to the silver screen as filming begins for his upcoming movie ‘Day Drinker’. Lionsgate recently shared a first-look image of Depp from the film following his highly publicized legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard, according to Variety.

Directed by Marc Webb, known for ‘500 Days of Summer’ and ‘Snow White’, ‘Day Drinker’ marks the fourth collaboration between Depp and Penelope Cruz after their previous films ‘Blow’, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’, and ‘Murder on the Orient Express’. As reported by Variety, Madelyn Cline also stars in the film, joined by Manu Rios, Aron Piper, Juan Diego Botto, and Anika Boyle.

The film follows the story of a private-yacht bartender (Cline) who meets a mysterious onboard guest (Depp). They quickly find themselves caught up with a criminal figure (Cruz) in unexpected ways. Production is underway in Spain, with Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, who are behind the ‘John Wick’ franchise, producing alongside Adam Kolbrenner, producer of ‘The Tomorrow War’, ‘Free Guy’, and ‘Prisoners’, and Zach Dean, who wrote the original screenplay. Kolbrenner and Dean’s recent film ‘The Gorge’ was released by Apple TV+/Skydance.

‘Day Drinker’ is executive produced by 30WEST in association with Lionsgate. The executive producers also include Dan Friedkin, Micah Green, Daniel Steinman, Stephen Deuters, Jason Forman, Sam Sarkar, Webb, Eric Sherman, Sarah Hong, Scott LaStaiti, Christopher Woodrow, Connor DiGregorio, and Adrian Guerra.