Affirming that actor Vincy Aloshious’s complaint will be taken with the utmost seriousness, film producer G Suresh Kumar--vice-president of the Kerala Film Producers’ Association and former president of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce--has pledged firm action on the allegations against actor Shine Tom Chacko.

Responding to the controversy, Suresh Kumar said he had personally reached out to Vincy following her revelation and listened carefully to her account. He clarified that, as per protocol, the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) on the concerned film set must be the first to review and take action on such grievances. Only after the ICC completes its proceedings can the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce make further decisions.

Although there have been reports of drug use on film sets, inspections have so far failed to produce solid evidence, he told Manorama News. Highlighting the concerns raised by the caravan owners about being unable to access their own vehicles, Suresh Kumar also emphasised the need for more effective police interventions on film sets.

“When a complaint is raised, there is a proper procedure to follow,” he said. “Each film set has its own Internal Complaints Committee. Action can be taken only after the committee hears the complaint. In this case, the actor has also submitted a complaint to the Monitoring Committee under the Film Chamber.”

“This is a very serious matter and we are treating her complaint with the gravity it deserves. There is no question about that. We will begin the necessary steps today itself. The process is already underway,” he added.

The actor, according to him, must first formally submit her complaint to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). “Once that is done, we will proceed with appropriate action. Incidents like this cannot be tolerated under any circumstances, and there will be absolutely no leniency.”

On the occasion, he also pointed out that the issue of substance abuse was not new to the industry. “Rejith, our former secretary, had raised this concern long ago. Everyone in the industry is aware that substance abuse is happening on film sets. But whenever inspections take place, no evidence turns up. Despite various methods employed by the police and Excise officials, they haven’t been able to catch anyone red-handed. This needs to stop. People involved in such practices should be sidelined.”

Citing a recent incident, he said, “During a meeting with caravan owners, one of them told me, ‘Sir, we’re unable to enter our own caravan. A gang has taken over the space and is sitting inside smoking.’ It’s not just some artists but certain technicians are also involved. But I’m not generalising. Not all artists or technicians are into substance abuse. But those who are must be kept away. Only strong, uncompromising action can bring about meaningful change. We are duty-bound to do this and we will not back down.”

According to Suresh Kumar, this is the first time such a complaint is being brought formally before the ICC. “ For the first time, someone has come forward willing to speak out openly. I spoke with Vincy yesterday and listened to everything she had to say. She has also submitted a written complaint and we will act firmly on it.”

A decision regarding further steps will be taken during the upcoming meeting in Ernakulam on the 20th. “But before that,” he clarified, “the ICC must first deliberate on the complaint. The committee has four members, and the senior-most woman serves as the chairperson. A lawyer is also part of the panel. Only after they meet and hear the complaint can we officially proceed.”

“We will be moving forward with strong action. There will be no dilution of our stand,” he added.