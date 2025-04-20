Following Shine Tom Chacko’s arrest in a drug case, his brother Joe John Chacko responded to the media with a dose of sarcasm.

When asked about Shine’s alleged Rs 20,000 transaction with a known drug dealer in Kochi, Joe brushed off the claim with a jibe:

"This is someone who won’t even give me Rs 5,000 when I ask for it, how is he going to pay Rs 20,000 to someone else?"

Joe also sarcastically addressed the reports of Shine being taken to a de-addiction centre, saying he had no clue such a thing had happened. He claimed he had only come to the station expecting his elder brother to get bail.

"Maybe he was taken to a de-addiction centre. You people are the ones saying all this. I came because I heard he might get bail, again, something you all were suggesting. I don’t know anything about a de-addiction centre. I wasn’t even there at the time."

"I’ve been taken to one before, though. I stayed for two weeks at a centre in Palakkad called Manomithra—you can go ask them. Haven’t any of you ever been to a de-addiction centre? I was taken to a mental health facility. And for the record, my brother won’t even give me Rs 5,000—how’s he going to hand over money to someone else?" Joe added.

Actor Shine Tom Chacko, who was arrested in connection with drug use, has been released on station bail. The police have directed him to appear again on the 21st. If convicted, Shine could face up to a year in prison.

According to reports, he admitted to using both cannabis and methamphetamine. He also allegedly told the police that in the film industry, it’s usually the assistants who procure drugs.

Police say they have found leads from Shine’s phone data pointing to possible links with drug suppliers.