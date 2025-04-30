Cinematographer Jimshi Khalid has expressed support for his brother Khalid Rahman who was arrested for the possession of hybrid ganja by posting his picture on his social media handle. Jimshi shared the picture in which he is seen alongside Khalid, with the tagline, “Thank u for ur fuel in the fire, now it's gonna burn like never before”. Jimshi has posted this with the song ‘Ellarum Kallerinje Kallukondente Mukham Murinje’ by rapper Vedan who was also arrested for using ganja, playing in the background.

Actors like Naslen, Lukman Avaran, and Sreenath Bhasi have commented on Jimshi’s post. However, a section of social media users wasn’t impressed by the actors who supported Khalid. One user wrote, “Bro, you are supporting him for normalising drugs and encouraging youngsters to use them,” below Naslen’s love emoji.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lukman too was criticised for supporting Khalid. Meanwhile, actor Sreenath Bhasi urged Jimshi to post his picture too. In a note of support, Jimshi responded by asking Sreenath to turn around to see him standing behind him.

When a user commented to advise his friend not to ruin his talent with drugs, Jimshi replied that he couldn’t say that to someone who had the courage to trek to the Everest base camp. Meanwhile, Jimshi’s post has been receiving lots of love as well as brickbats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actors Vishnu Raghu, Shins Shan, Rapper Dabzee, Sarjano Khalid, and Sheethal Joseph too have expressed their support for Khalid by liking Jimshi’s post. However, lots of social media users expressed concern about how the young actors were normalising drug use by supporting Khalid. One of them even advised Naslen to take a bold step like Vincy who vowed that she would never act with actors who used drugs. Netizens mocked the filmmaker saying that Khalid was not arrested for participating in the independence movement and shouldn’t be celebrated. “There is no need to value society’s opinions, but you can’t ignore the laws and the constitution,” wrote another user. Finally, when the criticisms and trolling went out of hand, Jimshi had to remove his comment box.

Filmmakers Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamsa were arrested from cinematographer Sameer Thahir’s flat in Kochi while using hybrid ganja. The excise had seized 1.5 gram hybrid ganja from them. One of their friends too was arrested from the flat. The trio were later left on a station bail. Cinematographers Shaiju Khalid and Jimshi Khalid are Khalid Rahman’s brothers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Khalid got arrested when Alappuzha Gymkhana directed by him is running houseful in theatres across Kerala. Jimshi has cranked the camera for this movie.