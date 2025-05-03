The official teaser of Dileep's upcoming film 'Prince and Family' was released recently. The short teaser introduces Prince, played by Dileep, as a middle-aged man who remains unmarried and appears to be troubled by it. He is shown surrounded by his family, setting the tone for what looks like a lively and entertaining family drama.

From the teaser, 'Prince and Family' promises to be a fun-filled family entertainer with a mix of humour and emotion.

Dhyan Sreenivasan and Joskutty Jacob will be seen as Dileep’s younger brothers in the film. The screenplay is penned by Sharis Mohammed, who previously wrote 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Malayalee from India', both of which were also produced by Listin Stephen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film marks the 30th production venture of Magic Frames. The ensemble cast includes Dhyan Sreenivasan, Joskutty Jacob, Bindu Panicker, Siddique, Manju Pillai, Urvashi, Johny Antony, Ashwin Jose, Rosbeth Joy, and Parvathi Rajan Shankaradi, alongside several new faces.