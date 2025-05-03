Actor Kareena Kapoor who recently attended the WAVE Summit in Kochi said celebrated filmmaker Steven Spielberg was all praise for the Aamir Khan-starrer '3 Idiots' when he met her at a restaurant outside India a few years ago. Kareena was speaking during a session moderated by Karan Johar. According to the actor, Steven approached her and asked, "Are you the girl from the famous Indian film about three students." When she affirmed the same, he was all praise for the movie.

She added, "I did not have to act in an English film for him to see it. That's a moment for us," she said. The actor also went on to say that she was very happy working in the Indian film industry and speaking Hindi dialogues.

"I am very happy with my Indian movies and acting in them. It is a lot of fun to dance on a Hindi film track, speaking Hindi dialogues- after all, I am a Sikhni from Batinda (hinting at her film Jab We Met)," Kareena said.

Some people, as per IANS, saw this statement by Kareena as a jibe at Priyanka as she has been doing a lot of projects in Hollywood while staying away from Bollywood.

However, after a long gap, PeeCee will be returning to the Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's "SSMB29", opposite Mahesh Babu. She is presently in India for the shoot of her next.

Priyanka was last seen in Bollywood in 2016 with Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink.' In the meantime, Kareena expressed her pride and gratitude at being a part of the panel discussion at the WAVES Summit 2025 through a heartfelt social media post.

"So honoured to be part of a panel discussion at the WAVES Summit, where India isn't just part of the global entertainment conversation, we're driving it. India is fast emerging as a superpower in the global entertainment industry and this is the beginning of a creative movement that will define the future," the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actress penned on her IG.