The makers of 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' have announced that the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi film won't release in theatres. Instead, Maddock Films which is producing the movie have opted for the film's direct OTT release in “light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation.”

According to the makers, the film will now release digitally on Prime Video on May 16. The news of the film’s postponement, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi comes a day after the Indian Air Force targeted the terrorists' sites without crossing the Pakistan airspace.

Maddock Films on Thursday took to Instagram to make the announcement. “In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16-only on Prime Video, worldwide. While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating this film with you in theaters, the spirit of the nation comes first. JAI HIND,” the note read

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, with music by Tanishk Bagchi, lyrics by Irshad Kamil, and vocals by Tanishk Bagchi and Madhubanti Bagchi.

'Bhool Chuk Maaf', directed by Karan Sharma, revolves around Ranjan, a small-town romantic boy from Banaras,who lands a government job to marry Titli but forgets his vow to Lord Shiva-only to be trapped until he fulfills his promise.