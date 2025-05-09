Pranav Mohanlal’s next project has officially been titled ‘Dies Irae’, which translates from Latin to ‘The Day of Wrath’. The film marks the second feature from India’s Night Shift Studios.

‘Dies Irae’ is written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, who is fast becoming a defining voice in Malayalam horror. His previous film, ‘Bramayugam’, starring Mammootty, was both a critical and commercial success, praised for its atmospheric storytelling and bold visual style. Mammootty’s portrayal of the terrifying Kodumon Potti in the film earned particular acclaim. Before that, Sadasivan made his directorial debut with ‘Bhoothakaalam’, another psychological horror film that starred Shane Nigam and Revathy, and similarly drew praise for its restrained, chilling approach.

With ‘Dies Irae’, Sadasivan reunites with much of the team behind ‘Bramayugam’. Shehnad Jalal, whose cinematography was a standout element in the earlier film, returns as director of photography. Jothish Shankar, who handled art direction in ‘Bramayugam’, is back in the same role. Editing is by Shafique Mohammed Ali, who also worked on ‘Bramayugam’ and contributed to its tightly paced narrative.

The title suggests a darker, more intense turn, hinting at themes of reckoning and dread. With Pranav Mohanlal in the lead and Sadasivan’s proven grip on atmospheric horror, expectations are high for this follow-up from Night Shift Studios.