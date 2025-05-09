Rapper Vedan cancelled his concert in Kilimanoor on Thursday night following the tragic death of a technician during the stage setup.

The technician, Liju Gopinath, reportedly suffered a suspected electric shock while arranging the LED display at the venue. The incident occurred just hours before the event was scheduled to begin.

In an emotional message shared with fans, Vedan said he was disturbed by the sudden death and was in no condition to go ahead with the performance.

“A brother named Liju, a technician, passed away due to an electric shock during the preparations for my program. In such a situation, I am mentally not in a state to come on stage and perform,” Vedan said. “I have spoken with the organisers and the authorities, and we’ve decided to cancel the event.”

He also explained that the large crowd and lack of adequate safety measures at the venue made it difficult for him to come forward and address the audience directly.

“It was my earnest desire to meet those who had waited so long to see and hear me. But due to overcrowding and safety concerns, I was unable to speak to you in person. I hope my audience will understand and stay calm.”

Vedan learned about the incident through social media, after the technician had already passed away.

The event, which had drawn a large crowd, was officially cancelled shortly after his statement. Fans have responded with sympathy, supporting Vedan’s decision to prioritise respect and safety over entertainment.

Authorities are expected to look into the incident and review safety protocols at the venue.