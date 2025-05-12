Director Anuraj Manohar’s eagerly-awaited Malayalam action drama ‘Narivetta', featuring actor Tovino Thomas in the lead, will hit screens worldwide on May 23 this year. There is also excitement for the film as it will mark 'Autograph' and 'Tamil Kudimagan' director and actor Cheran's acting debut in Malayalam.

The makers of the film, Indian Cinema Company, took to their Instagram page to make the announcement. The team had also announced that the Censor Board had cleared the film for release with a U/A certificate. A trailer of the film released recently gave away the fact that Tovino Thomas, director Cheran, and actor Suraj Venjaramoodu all play cops in the film.

Cheran plays a Tamil native in the film, while Tovino plays a cop character that is ranked much lower to him. The trailer makes it clear, right at the start, that the film is about a revolution and the fight for justice. It begins with the police moving in to demolish huts, which the police claim has been built illegally on forest land.

Cheran, who plays a senior police officer, is seen seeking the cooperation of the locals. The police, however, use third-degree torture methods, traumatising the tribal community. Produced by Tippushan and Shiyas Hassan and written by Abin Joseph, the film has cinematography by Vijay and music by Jakes Bejoy. Editing for the film is by Shameer Muhammed, while Art direction is by Bawa and costume design is by Arun Manohar.

Penning his thoughts on the film, Tovino, in an earlier post, had said that ‘Narivetta’ was a political ‍drama. He had then said, “I believe it is a topic that needs to be spoken about boldly and discussed. I hope it will be a film that will make you enjoy it with all your heart in the theatre ‍ and make you think ‍ after leaving the theatre‍.”

Stating that he had an emotional journey with the character he plays in ‘Narivetta’, Tovino said he experienced the joy, happiness, crisis and pain of life along with the character. “This is a film that I have been waiting for ‍ with great anticipation in my acting career.”