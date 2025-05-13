The first teaser of the film ‘Theatre: The Myth of Reality’, directed by Sajin Babu and starring Rima Kallingal in the lead role, has been released. This marks Sajin Babu’s next venture after his critically acclaimed film ‘Biriyani’. The film explores how, in today's world, people interpret reality through the lens of their own beliefs and needs.

‘Theatre: The Myth of Reality’ is produced by Anjana Philip and Philip Zachariah under the banner of Anjana Talkies. The film’s trailer will be showcased at the prestigious Marche du Film during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in France.

Rima Kallingal received the Kerala Film Critics Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film. The technical crew includes Shyamaprakash M.S. as the cinematographer and Appu Bhattathiri as the editor. The music is composed by Saed Abbas, with costume design by Gayathri Kishore. Prosthetics and makeup are handled by Sethu Sivanandan and Ashraf.

Sound sync is done by Harikumar Madhavan Nair, sound mixing by Jobin Raj, and sound design by Sajin Babu and Jubin Raju.