After 'Bhramayugam' and 'Bhoothakaalam', Rahul Sadasivan returns with another horror thriller titled 'Dies Irae'. The film is particularly notable for featuring Pranav Mohanlal in his first-ever horror role. The intriguing title has already sparked curiosity, with fans actively trying to uncover its meaning.

Reports suggest that the team put in significant effort for the film’s first look, despite wrapping up the shoot in just a few days.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Dies Irae' is a Latin phrase referring to a hymn sung for the dead. In Latin, it translates to “Day of Wrath.” Though believed to have been composed in the 13th century, there are ongoing debates about its origins and authorship. The hymn consists of 18 verses and describes the Day of Judgment, where the trumpet summons souls before the throne of God. It narrates the divine verdict—some souls are saved, while others are cast into eternal flames. The essence of 'Dies Irae' lies in its depiction of divine judgment and the fate of souls, whether destined for heaven or condemned to hell.

Rahul Sadasivan appears to have chosen this title to reflect the film’s overall mood and thematic depth. 'Dies Irae' is currently in post-production and is expected to hit theatres this November.

ADVERTISEMENT

The same creative team behind 'Bhramayugam' is also working on 'Dies Irae'. Jyotish Shankar handles the art direction, with cinematography by Shehnad Jalal ISC, editing by Shafique Mohammed Ali, sound design by Jayadevan Chakkadath, sound mixing by Rajakrishnan M.R., makeup by Ronex Xavier, stunts by Kalai Kingson, and VFX by Digi Bricks.