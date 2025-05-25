At the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi took home the coveted Palme d'Or for his audacious and darkly comedic feature It Was Just an Accident. Inspired by his own incarceration, Panahi’s film blends absurdist humour with simmering rage, tracing the story of five former detainees convinced they've encountered the prosecutor who tortured them, though none are certain, having been blindfolded during their detentions. The psychological thriller, laced with sharp social commentary, earned praise for its inventive narrative and biting critique.

According to Variety, the final day of the festival proved unexpectedly chaotic. A widespread power outage plunged the venue into temporary disarray, halting screenings and leaving attendees scrambling in confusion. Despite the disruption, the closing ceremony proceeded as planned, capping off an otherwise serene edition of Cannes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes Film Festival 2025 — Full List of Winners

Main Competition

Palme d'Or: It Was Just an Accident — Jafar Panahi

Grand Prix: Sentimental Value — Joachim Trier

Best Director: Kleber Mendonça Filho — The Secret Agent

Best Actor: Wagner Moura — The Secret Agent

Best Actress: Nadia Melliti — Little Sister

Jury Prize: (Tie) Sirat — Oliver Laxe & Sound of Falling — Mascha Schilinski

Special Award (Prix Spécial): Resurrection — Bi Gan

Best Screenplay: Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne — Young Mothers

Other Awards

Camera d'Or: The President’s Cake — Hasan Hadi

Camera d'Or Special Mention: My Father’s Shadow — Akinola Davies Jr.

Short Film Palme d'Or: I'm Glad You're Dead Now — Tawfeek Barhom

Short Film Special Mention: Ali — Adnan Al Rajeev

Golden Eye Documentary Prize: Imago — Deni Oumar Pitsaev

Golden Eye Special Jury Prize: The Six Billion Dollar Man — Eugene Jarecki

Queer Palm: Little Sister — Hafsia Herzi

Palm Dog: Panda — The Love That Remains

FIPRESCI Prize (Competition): The Secret Agent — Kleber Mendonça Filho

FIPRESCI Prize (Un Certain Regard): Urchin — Harris Dickinson

FIPRESCI Prize (Parallel Sections): Dandelion’s Odyssey — Momoko Seto

ADVERTISEMENT

Un Certain Regard

Top Prize: The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo — Diego Céspedes

Jury Prize: A Poet — Simon Mesa Soto

Best Director: Tarzan and Arab Nasser — Once Upon a Time in Gaza

Performance Awards: Cleo Diara — I Only Rest in the Storm; Frank Dillane — Urchin

Best Screenplay: Harry Lighton — Pillion

Special Mention: Norah — Tawfik Alzaidi

Directors’ Fortnight

Europa Cinemas Label & SACD Prize: Wild Foxes — Valery Carnoy

Audience Award: The President’s Cake — Hasan Hadi

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics’ Week

Grand Prize: A Useful Ghost — Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke

French Touch Prize: Imago — Deni Oumar Pitsaev

GAN Foundation Award for Distribution: Left-Handed Girl — Le Pacte

Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star: Theodore Pellerin — Nino

Leitz Cine Discovery Prize (Short): L'mina — Randa Maroufi

SACD Prize (Short): Sleepless City — Guillermo Galoe & Victor Alonso-Berbel

Canal+ Short Film Award: Erogenesis — Xandra Popescu