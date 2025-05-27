Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez drew widespread attention with a dramatic opening performance at the 2025 American Music Awards, held in Las Vegas on Monday.

As the host of the evening, Lopez began the event with a powerful dance medley, offering a fresh, slowed-down rendition of her 2012 hit Dance Again. The performance featured a bold choreographic moment in which she shared staged kisses with several of her backup dancers — a visual that quickly became a focal point of the show’s opening segment.

The performance preceded a montage previewing the ceremony, setting a dynamic tone for the night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lopez was announced as the host of the 2025 AMAs in April, marking her second time in the role — her first being in 2015. Over the course of her career, she has delivered more than ten performances at the AMAs, solidifying her as one of the show’s most familiar and celebrated figures.

With her return to the stage as both performer and presenter, Lopez reaffirmed her status as a commanding presence in live music television.