Actress Durga Krishna who was last seen in M A Nishad's 'Oru Anweshanathinte Thudakkam' announced her pregnancy recently. The actor made the big reveal on her newly launched YouTube channel after visiting the Chottanikkara Bhagavathy Temple.

“I have two secrets to share with you. A significant chapter of my life began at the Chottinikkara Bhagavathy temple. Both Unniyettan and I first exchanged garlands at this temple. Our official wedding took place a few years after that. I still remember the five-day-long wedding festivities, as if it happened only recently. Now, we are entering a new phase in our life – This is an unexpected surprise.

We wanted to reveal it to Chottanikkara Bhagavathy first, and then to you. Yes, we are pregnant! You will get to know more about it through my YouTube channel. We need your prayers, love and support,” said Durga who married businessman and producer Arjun in 2021.

Durga continued acting in movies even after marriage. Her husband has stood by her when controversies around her roles in certain films had courted controversy. Durga, who made her debut in the 2017 film 'Vimaanam' is also known for her impressive performances in 'Pretham 2,' 'Udal', and 'Love Action Drama.'