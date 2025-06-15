Actress and classical dance exponent Navya Nair recently shared a special moment from her vacation in London. She had the opportunity to meet one of India’s cricketing icons, Sourav Ganguly.

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Navya posted a photo with Ganguly and wrote: 'Still feels surreal! Met the one and only Saurav Ganguly during my London vacation. From being a schoolgirl cheering for Dada on TV to sharing a moment in person — some memories stay etched forever... Legend @souravganguly.'

Navya has played memorable roles in films such as 'Nandanam' in Malayalam and 'Azhagiya Theeye' and 'Chidambarathil Oru Appasamy' in Tamil. In addition to her acting career, she has also embraced her role as a classical dance teacher.

In 2022, she took to Instagram to announce the beginning of a new chapter in her life: 'Started my new classes on this auspicious day to selected students for Maathangi. A proper inauguration will be done at a later stage, where a lot more students can enroll. But I am cutting down on numbers as of now, just to have more focus. May Lord Ganesha and Nataraja bless all of us and these children for a bright future.'

She went on to express her gratitude and respect for her mentor: 'For me, this moment is so important, as my guru Manu Master asked me to start teaching — a new phase of my life as a teacher (begins). I don’t call myself guru, am not there yet. I wish and pray that I can transfer whatever has been taught by my guru to all my students in the purest form I can. I wish I can do justice to this art form. Thanking almighty, gratitude.'

Alongside her teaching, Navya continues to perform classical dance, much to the appreciation of her fans and followers.