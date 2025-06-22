A crucial decision on who will helm the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) will be taken at the general body elections, which will be held in Kochi on Sunday. Mohanlal, who had resigned as the president of the AMMA executive committee, following sexual abuse allegations against leading members of the panel, said he is not willing to contest a new round of elections but expressed willingness to return as president if the existing ad-hoc committee formed after the mass resignation of the elected members is reinstated.

Veteran actor Siddique will not return as general secretary and Baburaj is expected to take his place if no elections are declared. Ad-hoc committee vice-president Jayan Cherthala earlier told Onmanorama that the top members of the AMMA are weary of elections since the process would take a long time.

Unni Mukundan, who had served as the treasurer, has already announced his decision to step away from the post. Several actors, including Jagathy Sreekumar and Suresh Gopi, will be attending the general body, after a gap of several years. According to sources, Jagathy Sreekumar, who has been on a long break from Malayalam cinema after a near-fatal accident in 2012, will grace the occasion for the first time in 15 years.

The AMMA general body is also expected to increase its charity activities and extend financial support to members of the association who find it hard to land roles in Malayalam cinema.